Jack Evans: Forest Green Rovers sign defender from Blackburn Rovers

Jack Evans (right) in action against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup

Forest Green Rovers have signed versatile defender Jack Evans from Championship side Blackburn.

Evans, who can play left-back as well as further forward in midfield, played 54 games at under-18 and under-23 level for the Ewood Park side.

The 19-year-old was unable to make a first-team breakthrough, but did play on loan at non-league Lancaster City.

"The standards, the ethos, the way they play - I couldn't be happier to sign," Evans said.

"I'm excited by the challenge of coming into a new environment and having to prove my worth."

The terms of his deal with Forest Green have not been disclosed.