Helder Costa: Wolves winger completes £16m Leeds move on four-year contract

Helder Costa's most recent Leeds goal was in their 5-4 win at Birmingham in December

Leeds United have completed the signing of Wolves winger Helder Costa for a fee understood to be about £16m.

The 26-year-old Portugal international, who has been on loan at Elland Road since last summer, has agreed a four-year contract.

He has made 43 appearances for Leeds this season, scoring four goals.

The Championship leaders need a maximum of 10 points from their five remaining games to be certain of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Costa began his career with Benfica and came to England in the summer of 2016 to join Wolves, initially on loan.

The move was made permanent the following January for a club record fee of £13m.

But, after scoring three goals in 31 games in 2018-19, he was allowed to join Leeds on loan with a view to completing a full-time move this summer.