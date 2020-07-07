Rhian Brewster is 'showing his talent' at Swansea City - Jurgen Klopp

Rhian Brewster scored his first goal from Swansea against Wigan in his second appearance for the club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Rhian Brewster has "showed his talent" during his loan spell at Swansea City.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Championship play-off-chasing Swans, and it has not gone unnoticed by Klopp.

The striker is currently nursing a shoulder injury but has been a key figure in Swansea's push for a top-six finish under Steve Cooper.

"He has played a good season at Swansea and showed his talent," said Klopp.

"His situation is different to other boys in the club [Liverpool] and we were really happy he could go to his former coach with the [England] Under-17s [Cooper].

"It helped a lot and they really wanted him and that is very important for a young striker."

Cooper was in charge of England youth teams for five years and guided his side to success at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup in India.

That team included the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho but Brewster won the Golden Boot with eight goals.

The striker's progress was hampered in January 2018 as he suffered a serious ankle injury, which ruled him out for the rest of that season.

But Brewster has come back strongly from the injury, and Klopp did not rule out him having a future at the Premier League champions.

"In his first proper senior year he had an awful injury so he needed a really long time," said Klopp.

"When he was coming back we said it made no sense for him not to be here.

"But it will be next year when we will talk with him and his representatives probably."

Brewster and Swansea continue their play-off push away to Birmingham City at 18:00 BST on Wednesday.