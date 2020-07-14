Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United's 1-0 win at Tottenham in August was the first victory of head coach Steve Bruce's tenure

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United have several fitness concerns for the visit of Tottenham, with Jamaal Lascelles set to miss out through injury after being substituted in the defeat against Watford.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are both major doubts.

Tottenham are missing defender Eric Dier, who serves the third match of a four-game ban for confronting a fan during the FA Cup loss to Norwich City.

Dele Alli is expected to miss a fourth game with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have lost their past two games, against Manchester City and Watford, and they are safe in mid-table with not a great deal to play for.

Tottenham won the north London derby at the weekend, but to say it was a unconvincing victory is probably the fairest way of summing it up.

Spurs have got a lot of work to do if they want to get nearer the top two next season, but with Harry Kane in their side, they always carry a goal threat.

The worry there is that someone might come in for Kane and say to him 'look, come and play for a team who try to win games' because I don't imagine playing up front for Spurs is too much fun at the moment - he is being fed off scraps.

Plus, we have seen before with Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick that, if players want to leave and a big enough offer is received, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sell.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are looking to record their first Premier League double over Spurs in four years, following their 1-0 away win in August.

Tottenham have won four of the past five Premier League meetings at St James' Park, having only managed three victories in the first 19.

Spurs can secure three consecutive away wins against Newcastle in all competitions for the first time since January 1975.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have only lost three of their 17 home fixtures in the Premier League this season (W6, D8).

However, they could sustain three successive Premier League losses for the first time since 1 January.

Newcastle have scored 36% of their league goals via set-pieces. Only Bournemouth, with 47%, have scored a higher proportion.

Dwight Gayle has three goals in five Premier League appearances, having failed to score in his 12 previous matches.

Miguel Almiron has scored one goal and assisted another in his past three Premier League home games, matching his total tally from the first 19 league matches at St James' Park.

Tottenham Hotspur