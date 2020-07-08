Aberdeen player who tested positive for Covid-19 returns to training ground

Aberdeen's players returned to work at their new training centre in June

The Aberdeen player who tested positive for Covid-19 will return to the club's training ground on Wednesday.

The Dons say he will "begin his return to play protocol, which is mandatory for all those who have tested positive".

"The player, who remained asymptomatic throughout, has been following the appropriate isolation procedures since the positive test and the medical team are now satisfied he has met all the criteria to start a graded return to full training," the club added.

"All other players continue to produce negative results as part of our mandatory testing regime provided by the Aberdeen Clinic, and together with the stringent hygiene and safety measures in place at Cormack Park we are confident the precautions the club is taking are working effectively."

The Dons resumed training after lockdown last month, with Scottish Premiership clubs permitted to restart contact training last week.