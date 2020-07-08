Barney McKeown: Midfielder joins newly promoted Portadown from Newry City

Barney McKeown is excited to be joining the newly promoted Ports

Portadown have signed Barney McKeown from Newry City on a two-year deal as the Championship winners build towards their return to the Premiership.

The 19-year-old, who started his career as a youth player at the Ports and was a NI schoolboy international, spent a year at Everton.

McKeown made 11 appearances for Newry last season.

"It's a really exciting time for the club so I'm delighted to be here and bring something to the team," he said.

"I think the key words around here at the moment are hungry and young team, and that's obviously an attractive thing for anyone," McKeown told the club's social media channels.

"I want to make as big an impact as I can and get a good run of games, to get a good bit of form going and to perform in front of the fans."