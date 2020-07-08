Dundee United: Micky Mellon focuses on steadily improving the players

Media playback is not supported on this device Make no mistake, I want to win - Mellon

Micky Mellon used his first media interviews as Dundee United manager to emphasise his appetite to improve the players at his disposal.

The 48-year-old Scot left Tranmere to lead the Terrors on their return to the top flight after a four-year absence.

Mellon's aim for his time at Tannadice is "to make this a place where people want to come and watch football".

"I'm there to improve the players and help them perform. I'll develop them as best I can. I want to win," he said.

"I'm a manager who will work very hard to give the players what they need to give them the best opportunity of playing well and winning games.

"I want to find a style of play that the fans like, that the players will fight for, so I'll create a team with the right mentality. I've done that before and I expect to do that here as well."

Mellon said the staff at Tannadice had been "unbelievably supportive" since his arrival from Merseyside. Indeed, he believes they can buy him time as he decides on who should replace coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest, who have opted to leave.

United's most prized asset is Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland and it should come as no surprise that Mellon is keen to retain his services.

"No decision will be made here unless it improves Dundee United," he told BBC Scotland.

"We will keep the good players here. We will build on that. We will try to make the players we already have here better."

The new manager remarked it had been "special" to witness the "talent and enthusiasm of the young players" and said that any signings he thought could improve the squad should not "block the way of the young talent we have here".

Mellon said he "could not relate" to the legal moves by Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to ensure they retain their promotions in the wake of the season being "called" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And he added: "I think very clearly what's important to me and that's getting to know a group of players, making sure that they trust me and building that relationship so they are very clear how I can mould them into a team. That's all I'll think about."