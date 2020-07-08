Lydia Williams: Arsenal sign Australia goalkeeper from Melbourne City

Lydia Williams played for Australia in the 2019 World Cup, in which her country were eliminated at the last-16 stage

Arsenal have signed Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

The 32-year-old, who has joined the Gunners from Melbourne City, has won 88 caps for her country.

She will link up with her compatriot Steph Catley, who joined the Women's Super League club last week.

Williams has also spent time in the United States with Houston Dash and Reign FC, and has twice been named Australia's Women's Footballer of the Year.

She has been in Australia's squads for the past three World Cups and helped her homeland make the quarter-finals at the 2016 Olympics.

Arsenal have not disclosed the length of contract that Williams has signed.

"This is another really important signing for us," head coach Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"With the wealth of experience that Lydia brings, she can help the younger players that we've got, but more importantly she's a big game player that will be solid and really contribute to the group."