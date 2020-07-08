Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder given four-match ban for confronting fan

Dier denied his behaviour was "threatening" and told a hearing he was protecting his brother

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match in March.

The incident happened after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at home by Norwich.

The Football Association ban rules the 26-year-old out of all but one of Tottenham's remaining Premier League fixtures.

Dier has also been warned about his future conduct by the FA.

A statement said: "The Tottenham player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City in the FA Cup were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

"An independent regulatory commission subsequently found Eric Dier's actions to be threatening."

The incident occurred on 4 March in the fifth-round tie following a penalty shootout in which Dier scored, but Spurs eventually lost.

Speaking at the time, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said a fan had insulted Dier after the game.