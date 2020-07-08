Paddy Madden: Fleetwood striker charged with abusing official

Paddy Madden's (right) dismissal left Fleetwood with nine men against Wycombe

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden has been charged with abusing a match official during the League One play-off defeat by Wycombe Wanderers.

Madden is accused of using language or behaviour that was "improper and/or abusive and/or insulting".

The 30-year-old was sent off for his reaction after being booked for diving in the 85th minute of last Friday's first leg, which Fleetwood lost 4-1.

Madden has until Friday to respond to the Football Association charge.

Wycombe went through to the League One play-off final after drawing the second leg 2-2 at Adams Park on Monday for a 6-3 win on aggregate.