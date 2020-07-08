Keith Gillespie: Ex-NI winger appointed Bangor club ambassador

Gillespie had a spell in the Irish League with Glentoran towards the end of his career

Gillespie had a spell in the Irish League with Glentoran towards the end of his career

Former Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie has been appointed as club ambassador for Bangor.

The role will see Gillespie, 45, work with players at all age levels and play an "active part in developing the club's coaching methodology".

The Premier Intermediate League side last month launched a new underage system.

"I'm determined to inspire local young players to play for the Seasiders, and showcase their talent," said Gillespie.

"Having grown up in Bangor and gone on to reach the top of my profession, it's important for me to help create opportunities for others in the local community.

"I am looking forward to representing my hometown club and sharing my Premier League and international football experience with all our players and fans."

Gillespie started his career at Manchester United and enjoyed successful spells at Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers before retiring in 2013.

"Keith is truly an outstanding addition to Bangor FC," said club chairman Nicky Davidson.

"His passion, experience and commitment will help develop and inspire young players from the local community, so they can fulfil their potential and play senior football at Bangor FC."

Gillespie will work with former Rangers and Linfield forward Lee Feeney, who took over as manager of Bangor last month.