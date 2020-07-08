Mitch Pinnock: Kilmarnock sign winger after Wimbledon exit

Mitch Pinnock spent two years with Wimbledon

Former AFC Wimbledon winger Mitch Pinnock has signed a one-year contract with Kilmarnock, becoming manager Alex Dyer's second summer addition.

The 25-year-old Englishman was released this month having made the last of his 29 2019-20 appearances for the League One side in February.

Killie manager Alex Dyer told his club website: "I hope Mitch can give us some quality in the wide areas in terms of delivering good crosses."

"Scoring goals" will also be a target.

Pinnock found the net seven times in two years since joining Wimbledon from National League club Dover Athletic and made 67 appearances, 25 of them from the bench.

"He's someone who will get up and down the pitch and work hard for the team and give us an additional dimension that we need in certain areas," added Dyer.

Pinnock started his career with Southend but had spells in part-time football with Concord Rangers, Tonbridge Angels, Maidstone United and Dover before making the breakthrough in senior football with Wimbledon.

Aaron McGowan was Kilmarnock's first summer signing, the full-back having left Scottish Premiership rivals Hamilton Academical.

