Scottish gossip: Celtic, Ajer, Rangers, Hearts, Inverness, Raith Rovers

AC Milan have targeted Celtic's Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer.(Sun)

Scotland cap Gordon Greer expects former Brighton team-mate Connor Goldson to stay at Rangers after Nikola Katic sustained a serious knee injury, despite Goldson having been linked with a return to England. (Record)

Defender Matt Polster has left Rangers to join New England Revolution. (Sun)

The Scottish government say it is too soon to say whether supporters will be allowed to attend Celtic's meeting with visitors Rangers in October. (Herald - subscription required)

Kyle Lafferty would be keen to return to Hearts but is also interested in a move abroad. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Scottish winger Sam Nicholson has held talks with former club Hearts as well as Bristol City after leaving Colorado Rapids. (Record)

"The whole thing is ludicrous and a scandal," says Hearts captain Steven Naismith of the club's relegation after the Scottish Premiership season was curtailed because of coronavirus. (Sun)

Top-flight clubs have voiced opposition to an SPFL proposal to give the league body special executive powers in the event of a second wave of Covid-19. (Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will use the Betfred Cup, slated for October, as pre-season to keep their players on furlough for as long as possible, says chief executive Scot Gardiner. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Raith Rovers will continue their legal fight alongside Dundee United and Cove Rangers against having their promotions potentially overturned after fellow SPFL clubs offered financial help. (Courier - subscription required)

Academy football at Scottish Premiership clubs is expected to return in September. (Herald - subscription required)