Mathieu Baudry: Swindon's French defender agrees two-year contract extension

Swindon Town's French defender Mathieu Baudry has signed a two-year contract extension with the promoted club.

The 32-year-old joined Swindon from MK Dons last summer and played 26 times as they won the League Two title via average points per game.

Baudry took over the captaincy when Dion Conroy suffered a season-ending knee injury in late September.

He has spent the last nine years in England and spent time at Bournemouth, Leyton Orient and Doncaster Rovers.

"This season I've seen the potential with the support that this club has got and it's unbelievable," he told the club website.

"Personally, I feel like I've got a lot more to show than last season so I'm working already to prepare.

"We've seen what can happen to teams that are newly-promoted - teams like Luton, Bournemouth, Wycombe are trying to do it now where they go back-to-back almost."