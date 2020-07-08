Scottish Premiership clubs can reduce Covid-19 testing from Monday

Clubs like Hibernian were permitted to start contact training last week

Scottish Premiership clubs can reduce their Covid-19 testing from twice to once a week from Monday, the Scottish FA and SPFL have confirmed.

The 12 clubs resumed training in June and now have government approval for reduced testing.

The SFA and SPFL await approval for clubs to play bounce and friendly games before the league starts on 1 August.

One positive test at Aberdeen was returned after 936 were carried out across all the top-flight clubs.

The Dons have since confirmed the player has returned to the club's training ground.

SFA medical consultant Dr John MacLean said: "We are pleased that Scottish government has recognised the effort clubs have made to this point with a thorough testing regime.

"This news will be warmly received by clubs but we will ensure the stringent safety measures will remain in place."