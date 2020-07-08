Tottenham: Fan who abused Dier should return to watch the club, says manager Jose Mourinho

Eric Dier's ban means he will miss all but one of Tottenham's remaining Premier League fixtures

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he wants the fan who abused Eric Dier to return to watch the club once crowds are permitted at stadiums again.

Spurs and England midfielder Dier received a four-match ban and £40,000 fine after confronting the fan after the FA Cup defeat to Norwich in March.

The supporter later called himself "an idiot" and met with Dier to apologise.

"It was a good opportunity for that fan to turn his profile and become a different fan," Mourinho said.

"I want fans back. Very, very much. We prefer fans to support. Fans to react but you know the beauty of football is the fans. I want them back as soon as possible.

"Even that specific fan. Especially because the fan had the opportunity to meet the player and the opportunity to apologise to the player. He had the opportunity to understand that we are very well paid but we are not robots.

"We have family and friends that support us in the stadiums."

The incident occurred on 4 March at the end of the fifth-round tie following a penalty shootout in which Dier scored, but Spurs eventually lost.

Nine days later elite football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with fixtures played behind closed doors since its resumption in June.

Dier has since met with the supporter, who he confronted after jumping over pitchside barriers and into the stand.

"It was his own decision to do it," Mourinho added.

"The person is a Tottenham fan and was sorry about what happened. The way I was told, he had the dignity and wanted to apologise to him.

"It was a nice thing in normal circumstances especially after saying he never felt under threat at any moment of the situation."