Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the club

Paul Pogba (left) has made 11 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it had appeared that the France midfielder was set to leave United this summer.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner has been linked with moves to both his former club Juventus and Real Madrid.

However, Pogba, now recovered from injury, has built up an impressive rapport with Bruno Fernandes as United close in on a Champions League spot.

Pogba's current deal expires in 12 months' time but United have the option to extend it by a further season.

And, after Nemanja Matic followed Scott McTominay in signing a long-term deal, Solskjaer also wants Pogba, who has been out injured for most of this campaign, to commit to the club.

"Of course we want to keep the best players around the club and hopefully we can do something," said Solskjaer.

"We want to build a squad for the future. We have secured one at the start and another who is really experienced. But we also need players in the mid-range group.

"Since Paul has come back he's looking better and better. He's enjoying his football so let's see where it takes us."

Solskjaer is expected to make signings this summer, with Borussia Dortmund's England international Jadon Sancho among the players he is keeping a close eye on.

However, Dortmund's pre-coronavirus valuation in excess of £100m does not fit with Solskjaer's view of the summer market.

"The whole world has changed both financially and the perception we've got on values," the Norwegian added.

"Every time I put the case in front of Ed [Woodward - the club's executive vice-chairman], I think it's a sensible one and a realistic one. I've always got the club in the front of my mind.

"I don't think short term, I always think long term and try to make good deals. I'm always quite careful with money."