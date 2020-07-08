Celtic: Neil Lennon says adapting to empty stadiums key to title bid

Neil Lennon has taken his players from Lennoxtown to Loughborough

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says a major part of preparing his team for "a momentous season" is ensuring they can cope without fans packing stands.

Lennon has taken his squad from their Lennoxtown base to Loughborough University Stadium for the next stage of their pre-season training.

Celtic will play friendlies behind closed doors before the Premiership season also starts without fans.

"The players have to adapt to that environment," Lennon told Celtic TV.

"It will be totally different to what they have been used to obviously and the more that we can practice at that, the more they can adapt to it."

Having been declared champions after last season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Celtic will begin their attempt to win an unprecedented 10th Scottish title in a row at home to Hamilton Academical on 2 August.

"Every game is going to be hugely critical from our point of view because of what we could achieve as a group and as a club," Lennon said.

"It is so important that we concentrate first and foremost on the start of the campaign and make sure we are in the right mindset and make sure we are in the right physical condition."

Thousands of Celtic fans have bought season tickets despite Scottish government social distancing rules at present precluding fans entering stadiums.

"We're completely overwhelmed by the support," Lennon said. "It is a huge motivation and inspiration for the players.

"Even though the supporters will maybe not be there with us initially, they will know they will have full houses when the gates open again."

Lennon points out that his players have not played a competitive game for four months but thinks that the "elongated" pre-season will be beneficial.

"It's been four weeks now and the boys are itching for a game and that's what we've been building up to," he said.

"I think the players are enjoying it, the facilities are magnificent, the pitches are in mint condition and training's gone very well so far."

Lennon finds the prospect of a new season "very exciting" and thinks that Celtic will also benefit from not having made too many changes from last season's squad.