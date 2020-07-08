Spanish La Liga
Getafe0Villarreal0

Getafe v Villarreal

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 12Nyom
  • 2Dakonam
  • 16Etxeita
  • 17Olivera
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 18Arambarri
  • 24Timor
  • 15Cucurella
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 7Mata

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 6Chema
  • 8Portillo
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Ndiaye
  • 21Fajr
  • 22Suárez
  • 26Duro
  • 28Poulolo
  • 30Lavin

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 20Peña
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 18Moreno
  • 8Cazorla
  • 19Zambo Anguissa
  • 10Iborra
  • 24Ontiveros
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 2Gaspar
  • 13Fernández
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 15Morlanes
  • 16Quintillá
  • 21Bruno
  • 22Chakla
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 28Lozano
  • 30Martín
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Villarreal. Rubén Peña tries a through ball, but Gerard Moreno is caught offside.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Timor (Getafe).

Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Jason (Getafe).

David Timor (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).

Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Timor (Getafe).

Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Timor (Getafe).

Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).

Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34238362214177
2Barcelona34227578364273
3Atl Madrid351615447262163
4Sevilla341612649331660
5Villarreal351671254441055
6Getafe351412942311154
7Real Sociedad34156135143851
8Valencia351311114551-650
9Ath Bilbao341212103829948
10Granada34138134240247
11Osasuna351112124048-845
12Levante34127154247-543
13Real Betis351011144555-1041
14Real Valladolid35815122939-1039
15Celta Vigo35715133444-1036
16Alavés3498173251-1935
17Eibar3498173451-1735
18Mallorca3485213559-2429
19Leganés34610182549-2428
20Espanyol3459202754-2724
