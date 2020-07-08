Mark Kennedy: Macclesfield hope to keep out-of-contract head coach and assistant

Macclesfield won only one out of 12 games under Mark Kennedy (right) in 2019-20

Macclesfield hope to hold on to head coach Mark Kennedy and assistant Danny Butterfield, who are out of contract.

Former Wolves and Republic of Ireland winger Kennedy and Crystal Palace defender Butterfield were appointed in January for the rest of the season.

Macclesfield hope to be able to resolve their futures soon.

The Silkmen are awaiting the outcome of a English Football League appeal against sanctions imposed on the club in June.

They were docked two points last month for breaching regulations over non-payment of wages, with a further four-point penalty suspended and carried over to 2020-21

If the appeal is upheld, and further points are deducted, they are likely to drop into the National League, with Stevenage remaining in the EFL.

Meanwhile, Macclesfield's majority shareholder Amar Alkhadi remains committed to selling his stake having previously been in unsuccessful negotiations with an interested party in December.

A winding-up petition against the club for unpaid tax bills of more than £72,000 has been adjourned until 9 September.