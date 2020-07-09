Matt Polster leaves Rangers for New England Revolution

Matt Polster (left) made 10 appearances for Rangers

Matt Polster has left Rangers to join New England Revolution after the Ibrox club "accepted an offer" for the United States international.

The 27-year-old, who can play at full-back and in midfield, made 10 Rangers appearances after joining last year.

Revolution are the American's second Major League Soccer club after a previous spell at Chicago Fire.

Rangers said Polster had "been a model professional" and "leaves with the best wishes of everyone" at the club.