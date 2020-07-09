Dundee Utd, Raith & Cove ask SPFL clubs to help pay legal costs

Dundee United's Premiership promotion has been subject to a legal challenge

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have asked Scottish Premiership clubs to pledge £5,000 each towards their costs as they defend legal action taken by Hearts and Partick Thistle.

Championship clubs have been asked to pledge £2,000 each, with League One and League Two sides asked for £1,000.

The legal action by Hearts and Thistle, which is going to arbitration, could result in United, Raith and Cove having their promotions overturned.

The trio have already spent £45,000.

The costs are expected to rise substantially in the next week when the independent arbitration panel meets to decide if Hearts' and Thistle's claim on being reinstated to the leagues or awarded damages of £10m is heard.

On Monday, United, Raith and Cove said they hope "fans of clubs across Scotland" will contribute to a crowdfunding campaign.

Hearts and Thistle initially went to the Court of Session after their relegations from the Premiership and Championship were not prevented by the SPFL's failed proposal for league reconstruction. The proposal would also have given Stranraer a reprieve from League One relegation.

Lord Clark decided the rules of the football authorities mean the case must be heard by an independent tribunal set up through the Scottish FA rules.