Manchester United: England midfielder Lucy Staniforth joins WSL side on two-year deal

Lucy Staniforth was a member of England's squad at the 2019 World Cup

Manchester United have signed England midfielder Lucy Staniforth on a two-year deal following her departure from Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old submitted a transfer request to Blues last summer, but eventually left at the end of her contract in June.

She made 43 appearances for Birmingham over two seasons.

"I wanted to come here to win trophies and make history," Staniforth told United's website.

"I'm really happy to have signed with Manchester United; it's the biggest club in the world and I'm so proud to be part of it."

Staniforth, who has been capped 16 times for England, joins a United side that finished fourth in the Women's Super League in their first season in the top flight.

Manager Casey Stoney said she was "thrilled" by the former Sunderland midfielder's arrival.

"Lucy has so much experience in the women's game, having made her senior debut at 16 years old, and I know she can utilise that experience for us both on and off the pitch," she added.

After last season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 campaign is planned to start in September.