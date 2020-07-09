Derrick Williams & Amari'i Bell: Blackburn Rovers duo set to miss season run-in

Derrick Williams (left) has played 20 games this season, two fewer than Amari'i Bell (right)

Blackburn Rovers expect injured full-backs Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams to be absent for the remainder of the Championship season.

Bell, 26, has a thigh problem, while Williams, 27, is sidelined with a calf issue and neither has featured since the re-start of the season.

Rovers only have four matches remaining in the 2019-20 campaign.

"I think it's going to be tough for any of our injured defenders to play a part," boss Tony Mowbray said.

""We've been trying to find solutions to a lot of problems over the last few weeks, whether that's been midfield players missing, and missing both of our senior left-backs for three or four weeks now.

"We have to keep going, find the answers and see if we can get the best solutions."

Blackburn are 10th in the Championship, five points outside the play-off places, and are next in action at home to second-placed West Brom on Saturday.