Premier League delays decision on summer transfer deadline

Premier League clubs have delayed a decision about the dates for this summer's transfer window.

Uefa want the window to close on 5 October, before the start of next season's Champions League.

It is understood clubs are considering whether to extend the window for a couple of weeks purely for deals involving Football League clubs, who have been badly affected by Covid-19.

A final decision is likely to be made at a Premier League meeting on 24 July.

It is also anticipated a start date for the 2020-21 season will be confirmed at the next meeting.

Launching the new season on 12 September remains the most likely option but that comes immediately after the September international break.

The Football Association and EFL are concerned the reduced number of match dates will have an impact on their respective cup competitions.