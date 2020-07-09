Cardiff City: Cool heads key in play-off chase, says boss Neil Harris

Media playback is not supported on this device Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City have 'four massive games coming up'

Manager Neil Harris says cool heads will be key if Cardiff City are to hang on to their place in the Championship's top six.

Harris' team occupy the final play-off spot with four games of the regular season remaining.

But defeat in midweek means the Bluebirds are just a point clear of Swansea City, with at least four more clubs behind them in the chasing pack.

"It's a time for cool heads at this stage of the season," Harris said.

"With four games to go we're holding that sixth position and we're there to be shot at.

"But we have to keep the standards, keep improving and enjoy these moments."

Cardiff go to fourth-placed Fulham on Friday before hosting a Derby County side who are three points behind Harris' team in ninth.

Swansea City, who host Leeds United on Sunday, closed the gap to Cardiff thanks to victory at Birmingham City, while eighth-placed Preston North End revived their play-off hopes by beating Sheffield Wednesday.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers - who won at Cardiff on Tuesday - and Millwall also remain in the hunt for sixth place.

Harris insists Cardiff remain "relaxed" despite the Blackburn defeat, which was their first since football resumed last month.

"All that's changed is that the team behind us is slightly closer," he said.

Harris believes Cardiff could catch Nottingham Forest, who are four points ahead of them in fifth, but describes talk of both Welsh clubs reaching the play-offs as "an extreme long shot".

"Swansea were top of the league for a period at the start. They were going great guns and were in the top six for a very long time, then fell away," he said.

"But like us they have found a way to find some form and get back in the mix.

"I understand the rivalry - we will be desperate to be above them, they will be desperate to be above us. That's just an added little bit to it.

"But ultimately, Swansea, Derby, Preston, Blackburn, Millwall - it doesn't matter to us, we just want sixth spot."

Cardiff must again wait to see what role Lee Tomlin can play at Fulham.

The influential attacking midfielder was ruled out for the season after suffering a knee injury in February, but has returned to action following the three-month break caused by coronavirus.

Lee Tomlin has appeared as a substitute in all five Cardiff games since the Championship's return last month

"I can't go into too much detail with Tommo - it's a complex situation," Harris said.

"Is he ready to start? We'll have to see tomorrow (Friday) morning. We have to see how he is every day when he wakes up.

"The bigger picture is there's some stuff we have got to take care of in the off-season, so it's (a case of) managing him daily to get as much out of him as we can."