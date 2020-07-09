Ben Mee "humbled" by response to Burnley banner comments

The aircraft circled above Etihad Stadium for several minutes before departing

Burnley captain Ben Mee says he is "humbled" by the response to his comments about the 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner that flew over Etihad Stadium.

Mee, 30, said he was "ashamed and embarrassed" by the banner, which was flown overhead just after Manchester City and Burnley players had taken a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement before the Premier League game on 22 June.

"I think more of us should take that stance," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I was really humbled by the response I've been getting. It's humbling but it was nothing I ever expected to have to say and speak up about."

Burnley have launched an investigation into the incident and pledged to issue lifetime bans to those responsible, saying they are "not welcome at Turf Moor".

Media playback is not supported on this device Our daughter was born 16 weeks early in lockdown - Ben Mee

Both Burnley and City were wearing shirts with the players' names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'.

Premier League players and officials have been showing their support for the movement for racial equality following the death of George Floyd in the United States in May.

Lancashire Police said that after assessing the information surrounding the incident, it concluded no criminal offences were committed.