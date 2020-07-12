Marshall Gillespie's top 10 English players who became Irish League stars

Irish League stat king Marshall Gillespie profiles the English imports who made the biggest impact in the local game.

We kick off with former Newcastle superstar 'Wor' Jackie Milburn with the top 10 list also including Geoff Twentyman, Gary Haylock and Glen Little.

You may have heard of some of the names or even seen a few in action but this is the ultimate guide to who they are and what they achieved.

Jackie Milburn

Linfield: 54 apps; 68 goals

Newcastle United and England legend Jackie Milburn was probably one of the most high profile English players ever to grace the Irish League.

'Wor' Jackie (as he was affectionately known) scored 238 goals in 492 games for Newcastle and scored 10 goals in 13 internationals for England before his £10,000 move to become player/boss of Linfield in June 1957 aged 33.

The centre-forward guided the Blues to the league title in 1959 and to a League and Cup double in 1960 after he memorably scored two goals in the 5-1 Irish Cup final success over Ards in front of a 20,000 strong crowd at the Oval.

He therefore became one of the select band of players to have collected winner medals in both the Irish Cup and the FA Cup, having won that competition three times in the 1950s with Newcastle United.

Milburn, who ironically scored on his international debut at Windsor Park when England beat Northern Ireland 6-2 in 1948, also played and scored in Linfield's first ever European Cup game in 1959 versus IFK Gothenburg.

The Swedish outfit were beaten 2-1 in Belfast with Milburn scoring both goals but the Blues fell to a 6-1 defeat in the second leg to go out of the competition 7-3 on aggregate.

He left Linfield in October 1960 to return to England and after retiring from the game became a popular journalist with the News of the World.

He passed away 9 October 1988, aged just 64.

Garry Haylock (351 apps; 206 goals)

Linfield: 121 apps; 76 goals

Portadown: 155 apps; 95 goals

Glenavon (loan): 38 apps; 21 goals

Glentoran (loan): 22 apps; 11 goals

Ards (loan): 15 apps; 3 goals

The nomadic striker played for no fewer than 17 clubs during his long career. However, it was a four-year stint in the Irish League in the mid 1990s where he played arguably his best football.

His first port of call when he arrived in Northern Ireland in 1993 was Windsor Park when Blues boss Trevor Anderson snapped him up from League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

In his first season with the club he helped Linfield to the Gibson Cup and in total won six trophies in two years with the south Belfast outfit scoring an incredible 76 goals in just 121 games.

He controversially left the Blues in the summer of 1995 after Portadown boss Ronnie McFall brought him to Shamrock Park, where he again proved to be one of the most prolific strikers in the local game.

The Mid-Ulster side went on to lift the league title that term as well as the League and Ulster cups with Haylock topping the goalscoring charts with a very impressive 41 goals.

He remained with the Ports for a further two campaigns before trying his luck abroad and moving to Greece to play for Panionios, then managed by ex-Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Whelan.

Bradford-born Haylock returned for a further spell in the Irish League in early 2000s, signing on-loan for Glenavon, Glentoran and Ards but although still a regular scorer he never reached the heights of his halcyon days at Windsor and Shamrock Park.

Paul Reece

Cliftonville: 80 apps; 32 clean sheets

Cliftonville boss Marty Quinn initially signed goalkeeper Paul Reece on loan from non-league Ilkeston Town in February 1997 on the morning of the Reds' County Antrim Shield final against Ballymena United.

The 29-year-old, who had been recommended to the club by former Reds striker Keith Alexander, became an instant hero among the Solitude faithful when he saved the final spot-kick of the penalty-shoot out against the Braidmen as Cliftonville secured their first trophy win since 1979.

The following season Quinn signed him on a free transfer and it proved to be a masterstroke as the Nottingham-born netminder kept 16 clean sheets and was hugely instrumental, both on and off the field, as the Reds secured their first league title success in 88 years.

The Northern Ireland manager at the time, Bryan Hamilton, was so impressed by the player's performances that he actually asked the player to investigate whether he had any Irish ancestry!

After leaving the north Belfast club in 1999, Reece returned to Ilkeston Town and upon retiring in 2003 he became a goalkeeper coach at a number of clubs including his hometown team Nottingham Forest.

George Eastham (Junior)

Ards: 109 apps, 33 goals

It is probably safe to say that George Eastham Jnr is the only full England International ever to have started out his career in the Irish League.

His father, George Snr, moved the family to Northern Ireland when the former Bolton and England inside forward was appointed player/manager of Ards in the summer of 1953.

George Jnr, who was born in Blackpool, made his Ards debut alongside his father in an Ulster Cup game at home to Portadown on 15 August 1953, when he was aged just 16 years and 326 days.

During his three years at the Co Down outfit he won Gold Cup, Ulster Cup and Co Antrim Shield medals as well as representing the Irish League against their English counterparts in April 1956, a game that was instrumental in him earning a £9,000 move to Newcastle United a month later.

He also earned notoriety in 1963 for his involvement in the court case that became a landmark in improving freedom of players to move between clubs.

Eastham Jrn won 19 international caps for England between 1962 and 1966 and was part of Alf Ramsey's World Cup winning squad of 1966.

After a career that also saw him play for Arsenal and Stoke City he retired in 1972, though he did have a short, unsuccessful stint as manager of Stoke City before quitting the game completely and emigrating to South Africa.

Geoff Twentyman

Ballymena United: 124 apps; 15 goals

Geoff Twentyman was so highly thought of at Liverpool that when the great Billy Shankly took over at Anfield he begged the 30-year-old not to take up the position of player/manager at Ballymena United.

Shankly's pleas went unheeded though and Twentyman, who had made 184 appearances and scored 19 goals during his six years with the Reds, arrived at the Showgrounds for a fee of £2,000 on 29 March 1960.

In his first full season in charge, the commanding centre-half led the Braidmen to Ulster Cup success following a 3-1 win over Glenavon in the final and also to fifth place in the league.

The 1961/62 campaign saw Twentyman, who was born in Brampton near Carlisle, guide United to within two points of their first ever league championship when they finished third behind Portadown and winners Linfield.

In May 1963 his contract was mutually terminated after he felt he could not work within the financial constraints set by the Ballymena United board.

Upon his departure from the province he returned to play for a season with his hometown club Carlisle United and after successful spells as manager at both Morecambe and Hartlepool United, he was appointed chief scout at Liverpool in 1967.

In the ensuing 19 years he was responsible for unearthing such talent as Phil Neal, John Toshack, Ian Rush and Alan Hansen.

Glen Little

Glentoran: 74 apps; 26 goals

Winger Glen Little wrote his name into Glentoran folklore when he scored a sensational winner against Glenavon in the 1996 Irish Cup final.

In what was a dire encounter, man-of-the-match Little hit a 20-yard rocket which arrowed its way into the top corner to give the east Belfast outfit their 16th Irish Cup success.

The Wimbledon-born winger, who started out as a trainee at Crystal Palace, had initially been secured on loan from the south London club by manager Tommy Cassidy in December 1994 before being signed permanently the following summer.

As well as that Irish Cup win Little, who was still only 19 when he joined the Glens, also won the Ulster Young Footballer of the Year award in 1996 and ended up with a record of a goal every three games for the club.

In November 1996, after two years at the Oval, he was transferred for £100,000 to Burnley where he spent eight seasons making 282 appearances and scoring 35 goals for the Clarets.

Little also managed to play a couple of seasons in the Premier League after winning promotion with Reading in 2006, before winding down his career with Sheffield United and Wrexham and eventually ending up on the non-league circuit with Wealdstone and Grays Athletic.

Guy Bates (156 apps; 46 goals)

Glenavon: 84 apps; 33 goals

Linfield: 40 apps; 7 goals

Glenavon: 32 apps; 6 goals

By the time that manager Gary Hamilton had signed Bates for Glenavon in 2012, the 27-year-old striker had already played professional football in four different countries.

Bates began his career at Newcastle United, but despite his prolific goalscoring 'stats' for the youth and reserve sides he failed to make the breakthrough into the first team at St James Park and left the North-East in 2005.

He subsequently played in Australia, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland, where he won a league championship medal with Drogheda United before hopping over the border and signing for the Lurgan Blues.

Bates was top scorer in his first two seasons at Mourneview Park, culminating in winning the Irish Cup in 2014 after defeating Ballymena United 2-1 in the final at Windsor Park.

He left the Mid-Ulster outfit in 2014 and had another short stint in Australia before returning to the Irish League and linking up with Linfield, where he played for a season under former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney.

A Newcastle native, Bates scored just seven goals for the Blues during the 2015/16 campaign, two of them in Europe, but the following season he decided to re-sign for Glenavon before eventually retiring in 2017 due to work commitments.

Pete Batey (347 apps; 40 goals)

Bangor: 47 apps; 9 goals

Glentoran: 259 apps; 28 goals

Glenavon: 41 apps; 3 goals

Midfielder Pete Batey has to be one of the most decorated Englishmen ever to play in the Irish League after winning a total of twelve trophies during his ten seasons in Northern Ireland.

His Irish League adventure began with Bangor, when the Seasiders plucked the 24-year-old from English non-league Farnborough Town in the summer of 1994.

In his only full campaign at Clandeboye Park he helped Paul Malone's outfit to a memorable 2-1 victory over Linfield in the final of the Ulster Cup before Tommy Cassidy secured his signature for the Glens in September 1995.

Ashington-born Batey was part of the Glentoran team that won the Irish Cup in 1996 and 1998 and he skippered the side when he won the competition for the third time after defeating Belfast rivals Linfield in the 2001 decider.

During his eight seasons at the Oval he also picked up a League Cup winner's medal, three Gold Cups and an equal amount of Co Antrim Shields.

In 2002 he joined Glenavon and spent two seasons with the Lurgan Blues followed by spells in junior football before retiring from the game in 2008.

Neil Ogden (148 apps, 11 goals)

Portadown: 99 apps; 5 goals

Larne: 49 apps; 6 goals

The former Wigan Athletic central defender will be best remembered as being one of the mainstays of the Portadown team which won the Gibson Cup back in 2002.

Before making the switch to Shamrock Park, Ogden made 19 appearances for the Latics before moving into non-league football with Northwich Victoria and eventually into the League of Ireland with Sligo Rovers in 1997.

Lancashire-born Ogden was part of the Rovers team that enjoyed their first ever League Cup success in 1998, but he left the Showgrounds in 1999 for a brief spell at Shelbourne before moving on to Galway United.

In the summer of 2000 he signed on the dotted line for Portadown and along with Stephen Douglas, Keith O'Hara and Philip Major, he formed the backbone of the defence which went on to win a fourth League Championship for Ronnie McFall's side.

After just shy of a hundred games for the Mid-Ulster outfit, Larne manager Tommy Kincaid secured his services during the close season of 2003.

In 2005 the Invermen made it to the Irish Cup final where they ironically played Portadown, but despite Ogden scoring in just the third minute against his former employers the Ports eased to an emphatic 5-1 victory.

In November 2005, Ogden left Inver Park after being released by boss Kenny Shiels.

Kenny Irons

Linfield: 35 apps; 2 goals

Kenny Irons may have only been at Linfield for a single season but many observers believed he was the key to the Blues lifting the league title in 2004.

The vastly experienced central midfielder had scored 80 goals in 599 games for Tranmere Rovers and Huddersfield Town prior to Linfield boss David Jeffrey obtaining his services prior to the start of the 2003/04 campaign.

The Liverpudlian was always considered a bit of a 'hardman' throughout his career, but he was the type of steely character that Jeffrey needed in the heart of his midfield at that time.

Linfield lost just one game on their way to Gibson Cup success that term with Irons showing that he could actually 'play a bit' as well by dictating play from the centre of the park.

At the end of that successful season, which also saw him pick up a Co Antrim Shield medal, Irons departed Windsor Park to try his luck in Wales with NEWI Cefn Druids and eventually further afield in Australia.