Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen accept over £2m offer but striker turns down move

Sam Cosgrove scored 23 goals in 37 appearances last season for Aberdeen

Sam Cosgrove has turned down a move to French side Guingamp after Aberdeen accepted a bid of more than £2m for the striker.

The Pittodrie club reluctantly agreed a deal on Wednesday for the forward, who scored 23 goals last season.

However, the Englishman, 23, declined the chance to play Ligue 2 football next season.

Cosgrove is under contract with the Scottish Premiership side until the summer of 2022.

With the French transfer window closing imminently, it is understood Cosgrove, who joined Aberdeen in 2018, did not feel he had enough time to make up his mind about the move, and believes he still has unfinished business at Pittodrie.