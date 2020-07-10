Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid1Alavés0

Real Madrid v Alavés

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 5Varane
  • 23Mendy
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Bale
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Vinícius Júnior
  • 26Altube
  • 39Hernández
  • 47Gutiérrez

Alavés

  • 13Jiménez
  • 23Navarro JiménezSubstituted forAguirregabiriaat 23'minutes
  • 5Laguardia
  • 4Ely
  • 17Marín
  • 24Burke
  • 10Camarasa
  • 15Fejsa
  • 16Méndez
  • 7Pérez
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 6Magallán
  • 8Pina
  • 11Rioja
  • 12Navarro
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 20Pons
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 29Sainz
  • 31Castro
  • 32De la Fuente
  • 36Abdallahi
  • 38JL Rodriguez
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Real Madrid 1, Alavés 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Alavés 0.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adrián Marín (Alavés).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joselu (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrián Marín.

Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Burke.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joselu (Alavés).

Attempt saved. Oliver Burke (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Martín Aguirregabiria replaces Ximo Navarro because of an injury.

Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ljubomir Fejsa (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Joselu (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Burke (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Alavés 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ximo Navarro (Alavés) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Eder Militão.

Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Lucas Pérez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Ximo Navarro (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Friday 10th July 2020

Top Stories