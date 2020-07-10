Scottish Premiership poised for 1 August go-ahead

Official permission for Scottish Premiership clubs to start the new season on 1 August is expected to be granted later on Friday.

Fixtures have been published for the coming top-flight season, with games due to start on the first weekend.

The Scottish Professional Football League believes the Scottish government is now prepared to give the green light.

Clubs also hope to receive permission to be able to stage friendlies.

With the Premiership kick-off only three weeks away, some are hoping to play as early as this weekend.