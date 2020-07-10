Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finals

Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard's sides must still complete Champions League last-16 ties

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended because of coronavirus.

The quarter-finals, semis and final will be held over 12 days in Portugal.

Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win through.

City - trying to win the competition for the first time - are joint-favourites with German champions Bayern.

Atletico Madrid, who eliminated defending European champions and new Premier League winners Liverpool, will face Germany's RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals.

Italian side Atalanta - winners of their past 11 games in all competitions - take on French champions Paris St-Germain, who have not played since 11 March after their domestic season was abandoned.

Full draw

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

Last-16 ties to finish (first-leg score): Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0); Barcelona v Napoli (1-1); Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1); Juventus v Lyon (0-1)

Semi-final draw - ties to take place 18-19 August.

Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four

Knockout finish in Portugal

The competition will conclude in an eight-team knockout tournament in Portugal from 12-23 August.

The second leg of last-16 ties yet to be completed will take place from 7-8 August and teams due to be at home for those matches will still play at their own stadium.

But when the quarter-finals begin on 12 August, all ties in the competition will be held as one-off games at Sporting Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The semi-finals will be played on 18-19 August and the final, at Benfica's Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, on 23 August.

Uefa has implemented the same five-substitute rule as the Premier League for the remainder of the tournament and an additional change can be made in extra time.