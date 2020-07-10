Europa League: Winner of Rangers-Leverkusen plays Inter Milan or Getafe

The winner of Rangers' Europa League tie with Bayer Leverkusen will face Inter Milan or Getafe in the one-legged quarter-finals.

Rangers trail the German side 3-1 following March's first leg at Ibrox, which was the last competitive match involving a Scottish side to take place before the coronavirus lockdown.

The second leg will be played behind closed doors on 5 or 6 August.

All remaining matches in this year's competition will take place in Germany.

Getafe's last-16 tie with Inter will take place as a one-off match.

Inter, Getafe, Rangers or Leverkusen will meet Wolfsburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Eintracht Frankfurtor or FC Basel in the one-legged semi-finals on 16 or 17 August, with the final on 21 August.

Rangers are scheduled to begin their Scottish Premiership campaign against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on 1 August after the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed because of Covid-19.

Leverkusen resumed their Bundesliga campaign in May and finished fifth. The new season begins on 21 August.

