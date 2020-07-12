Kieran Tierney's Arsenal form good for Scotland, says Callum McGregor

Kieran Tierney has won 12 Scotland caps

Kieran Tierney's current form for Arsenal is "a massive boost" for Scotland, according to Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor.

The left-back has had his injury woes since joining the Premier League club from Celtic for £25m last August.

But McGregor has been impressed with his former team-mate's post-lockdown form on the Premier League's return.

"He's been great. I saw him playing left-side centre back and I thought he was excellent," said the midfielder.

"He's gone from strength to strength and is playing a bit wider now.

"I think they've got a settled team and he seems to be part of that. Everyone that knew him knew that, once he got over his injury worries, he had the quality to make an impact.

"To get Kieran back fit again and back in the Scotland squad is a massive boost."

McGregor will hope to line up alongside former club mate Tierney for Scotland when the national team play seven and possibly eight games in 12 weeks from 4 September onwards in Euro 2020 play-offs and Nations League ties.

McGregor hopes "we can all find our form quickly", with Nations League matches at home to Israel and away to Czech Republic in September ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on 8 October, with Israel the visitors once more.

"It is definitely going to be a hectic schedule, but it is something we are all looking forward to," said McGregor, who has won 19 caps to date.

"It's a big couple of months for Scotland."