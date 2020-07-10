Noelle Maritz: Arsenal Women sign Wolfsburg's Switzerland defender

Noelle Maritz helped Wolfsburg win the Women's Champions League in 2014

Arsenal Women have signed Switzerland international defender Noelle Maritz from German club Wolfsburg on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 24-year-old had been with the German champions since 2013, helping them to five consecutive league titles.

She has earned 74 senior caps and joins fellow Swiss stars Lia Walti and Malin Gut at the Women's Super League side.

“We’re ecstatic to have a player of Noelle’s calibre,” head coach Joe Montemurro told the club website.

“She’s been on our radar for the last six months because she’s very proactive going forward. She’s another player that’s played in Champions League finals and big games."

Maritz added: “I’m really excited and so happy that I can play for such a huge club. I honestly can’t wait to just get started now and meet all of my new team-mates.

"This is a whole new challenge for me and I feel like it’s a great step in my career and development.”