Michael Harriman: Northampton Town defender signs new two-year deal following promotion

Michael Harriman initially joined Northampton in September 2019 on a six-month deal

Defender Michael Harriman has signed a new two-year deal at Northampton Town.

The 27-year-old former Wycombe player joined as a free agent in September and helped the club win promotion to League One via the play-offs.

"He has played a fair amount of League One football in his career and that experience will be valuable," boss Keith Curle told the club website.

"He's still young enough to have hunger and desire to improve and achieve - qualities that we value so highly."