'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles in two spells as Chelsea manager

Boss Jose Mourinho is confident he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.

Mourinho, appointed in November, has a three-year contract and believes in that time he can deliver Spurs' first silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

Spurs host Arsenal in Sunday's north London derby with both sides competing to earn a Europa League spot.

"How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?" said Mourinho.

"Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

"I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."

Tottenham spent more than £100m last summer, including on record buy Tanguy Ndombele, who has made just two substitute appearances since the restart, but also endured a string of injuries to key players earlier this season.

"I work for the club. I'm not thinking about myself," added Mourinho. "I keep saying that my ambition is the same, my DNA is the same, but probably I am in the stage where I look less to myself and my records and I look more to the club.

"I am optimistic because I start working from day one. Because I believe we are going to make some changes in our squad, and for that we don't need a huge investment like the club made in the past summer.

"I cannot believe that the season is going to be so full of negative episodes like we've had since practically day one. There are many reasons to believe that it is going to be different."

Spurs reached the Champions League final last June under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but are set to record their lowest points tally in the league since 2008-09, when they finished eighth.

It has led to criticism of chairman Daniel Levy by some fans, which Mourinho says in unfair.

"The only thing that I feel is quite an injustice is to forget that the best stadium in the world is there, the best training ground in the world is here, and around £100m investment in the summer," he said.

"That was probably one of the biggest investments by a Premier League club [that] is considered quite not committed with evolution or not committed with an investment - £100m.

"Then you can discuss good, bad, successful, not successful. You can discuss all these things.

"But nobody can discuss that around £100m was on the table in the last summer which I think is proof, open proof, that the club wanted to invest."

Media playback is not supported on this device Arteta and Mourinho exchange compliments before derby

Mourinho, whose side failed register a shot on target in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, also defended his record since taking charge.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Southampton and Wolves have taken more points than Spurs since his appointment.

"There is a past before I arrived which was already a very difficult situation to manage," he said. "Everything was so, so strange during the season, so it's difficult to speak about evolutions, it's difficult to speak about targets.

"It's really, really strange. But four matches to go, 12 points to fight for, best possible position to fight and a derby that means a lot to the fans."