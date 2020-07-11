Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Thistle

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers are furious Hearts and Partick Thistle have "picked a fight" with them over their legal reconstruction battle. (Scottish Sun print edition)

Hibs owner Ron Gordon wants to stop win bonuses and appearance fees as part of an Easter Road cost-cutting measure despite signing Kevin Nisbet, Drey Wright and Alex Gogic on Friday. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts attempted to steal Nesbit and Wright away from Hibs the night before the pair put pen to paper on deals at Easter Road. (The Herald)

Celtic defender Kris Ajer can go right to the top of European football after being linked with AC Milan, says team-mate Christopher Jullien. (Scottish Sun)

And Jullien has pleaded with the Norwegian to hang around at Celtic as they go for an unprecedented 10-in-a-row. (Daily Record)

Rangers are interested in signing CSKA Sofia midfielder Kristyan Malinov. (The Herald)