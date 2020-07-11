Who are the best Irish Premiership transfers? Your top 10 revealed

The Irish Premiership transfer window is invariably exciting, chaotic and exhausting.

In any other year, clubs would at this point be shaping up to strengthen their squads ahead of pre-season.

However, with the 2020 footballing calendar upended, we're looking back on the best Irish League transfers over the last 10 years.

We asked you to narrow our list of 20 players down to a top 10. Here are your results.

Tenth - Eoin Bradley (Glenavon to Coleraine)

After a successful two-year spell at Glenavon, helping the Lurgan Blues to the 2016 Irish Cup, Bradley returned for a second Showgrounds stint in January 2017.

Regarded as one of the toughest strikers in the league, Bradley has been a hugely effective focal point of the Bannsiders attack in recent seasons, helping them to their first Irish Cup in 15 years in 2018.

Ninth - Chris Johns (Bangor to Coleraine)

Another former Bangor favourite, Johns has been an integral member of the Coleraine set-up since joining the Bannsiders in January 2016.

Johns has become one of the league's most dependable shot-stoppers, playing a key role in the club's Irish Cup success in 2018 and this season's League Cup.

Eighth - Curtis Allen (Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Glentoran)

Allen joined the Glens in January 2014 after a difficult spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 31-year-old striker returned to Coleraine on loan in January, but not before he scored 110 goals for the Oval club, including key strikes in Europa League play-off semi-finals and an Irish Cup semi-final along the way.

Seventh - Roy Carroll (Free Agent to Linfield)

After missing out on the league and Irish Cup to Crusaders and Glenavon in 2016, Linfield boss David Healy made a significant move in the transfer market by snapping up Northern Ireland goalkeeper Carroll.

The then 38-year-old joined the Blues after a nomadic period of his career which included spells in Denmark and Greece before a two-year stint with Notts County.

It is difficult to overstate Carroll's impact at Windsor Park. He was named Linfield's Player of the Year in his first season as the former Manchester United stopper helped the club to the league, cup and County Antrim Shield treble.

Carroll won a second league title with Linfield before leaving the club in 2019.

Sixth - Jimmy Callacher (Glentoran to Linfield)

Another man to have crossed the 'Big Two' divide, Callacher has been an ultra-dependable operator in Linfield's defence since arriving from Glentoran in 2014.

Last season, Callacher's impressive displays earned him the NIFWA Player of the Year award having forged a rock-solid partnership with Mark Stafford at the heart of the Blues' title-winning backline.

Fifth - Paul Heatley (Carrick Rangers to Crusaders)

Few players have terrorised defenders quite like Heatley has since joining Crusaders from Carrick in 2012.

The Seaview speed demon enjoyed his annus mirabilis in 2014-15, netting 27 league goals to help the Crues prise the Gibson Cup away from north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

Heatley built on the momentum of that memorable season to net another 41 times during his side's 2015-16 and 2017-18 title wins, cementing his legacy as one of the club's greatest ever players.

Fourth - Billy Joe Burns (Linfield to Crusaders)

Burns switched from Windsor Park to Seaview in 2014 after a trophy-laden spell with Linfield that included three league titles and three Irish Cups.

And the right-back has continued his impressive trophy haul during his time on the Shore Road, with another three Premiership crowns, an Irish Cup and a couple of County Antrim Shields.

Burns was also named Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2016 after an excellent showing during his second title-winning campaign with Crusaders.

Third - Andrew Waterworth (Glentoran to Linfield)

After ending his five-year stint with Glentoran by firing them to Irish Cup success, Waterworth's Linfield career began inauspiciously, breaking a bone in his leg on his debut in the Blues' Europa League qualifying win over IF Fuglafjordur.

That would not, however, be a sign of things to come as Waterworth quickly established himself as Linfield's first-choice striker.

The former Ards and Lisburn Distillery forward has gone on to win two league titles, an Irish Cup and a League Cup with the Blues.

Second - Liam Boyce (Free Agent to Cliftonville)

Boyce returned for a second spell with Cliftonville in 2012 after a brief period at Werder Bremen.

His capture proved a masterstroke by Reds boss Tommy Breslin as Boyce's ingenuity in attack lifted the north Belfast club to their first league title in 15 years in 2013.

Boyce's 29-goal haul earned him the NIFWA Player of the Year award, and he helped Cliftonville retain their crown before joining Ross County in 2014.

First - Joe Gormley (Free Agent to Cliftonville)

Like Boyce, Gormley was lured back to Solitude after having chased his dream of full-time football.

After failing to make the grade at Peterborough United, Joe 'the Goal' returned to Cliftonville in 2017 and hasn't stopped scoring since, with 62 league goals in under three seasons.

Now 30, Gormley remains a key figure for Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin, helping the former Institute boss clinch this season's County Antrim Shield.