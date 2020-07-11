Championship: What happened on Saturday as former clubs remembered Jack Charlton

Middlesbrough and Bristol City paid tribute to the late Jack Charlton before kick-off

On a day when Norwich's return to the Championship for next season was confirmed, the race to replace them in the Premier League remains keenly contested.

The picture at the bottom of the table is also unclear. Five teams who were in the bottom seven at the start of the day all failed to record a victory.

BBC Sport rounds up Saturday's Championship action as football remembered England, Leeds United and Republic of Ireland legend Jack Charlton, who died on Friday at the age of 85.

Mixed day for Charlton's former charges

The only club the World Cup winner represented as a player was Leeds United and, though the promotion-chasing Whites do not play until Sunday, two teams Charlton led as a manager were in action.

He began his managerial career with Middlesbrough in 1973 and led them to the top flight during his four years on Teesside.

However, the current Boro team remain mired in relegation trouble in the second tier and fell to a 3-1 defeat by managerless Bristol City.

"When you listened to Jack, he just talked a lot of sense," Boro manager Neil Warnock told BBC Radio Tees following the final whistle.

"The main thing about him, no matter what he did - internationally or in the league - he was just a nice guy, a nice man. Simple. He never complicated anything, he was always pleased to see you, always polite. A real gentleman."

After leaving Boro, Charlton then enjoyed six years at Sheffield Wednesday and the Owls enjoyed far greater success at QPR on Saturday.

The former England defender was also remembered on the video screen at Queen's Park Rangers

Garry Monk's men ended a run of three straight defeats with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a poor R's outfit with a performance the club said Charlton "would have been proud of".

"It's a sad day. His name is known throughout the world of football. It's always tough when you lose an icon," Monk told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Relentless Bees keep pressure on top two

Brentford's winning streak is keeping the pressure on second-placed West Brom

At the top end of the Championship third-placed Brentford are not giving up their pursuit of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Bees registered a 3-1 win at play-off hopefuls Derby in one of the day's early kick-offs, as Said Benrahma sealed the win with an absolutely superb strike.

A seventh successive victory for Thomas Frank's men closed the gap on table-toppers Leeds to three points and left them two points behind West Brom, who visited Blackburn later on Saturday.

Albion took a first-half lead through Filip Krovinovic, but Joe Rothwell's equaliser meant they were forced to share the spoils.

The Baggies host fourth-placed Fulham on Tuesday with Scott Parker's men knowing that a win would both keep them in the hunt for the top two and boost their London rivals' hopes.

"We came to get a win and keep the gap as it was before. We created so many big chances, four or five of them, but unless you score the second one there is always an opportunity for the opposition," Bilic told BBC Radio WM.

"We have to be ready for Tuesday now and I'm sure we will be. We have to be positive, everything is in our hands."

Hatters the winners on bad day for struggling sides

Lowly Luton got their weekend off to a perfect start with a 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Huddersfield on Friday.

That victory moved them off the bottom of the table and to within two points of safety and their good mood will have been enhanced by Saturday's results.

Barnsley could only manage a 0-0 draw with administration-hit Wigan, and remain at the foot with games against top-five sides Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Brentford to come.

"I am 100% convinced after this game we have a very good chance to stay in the league," said boss Gerhard Struber, but with a run-in like theirs, it certainly will be an astonishing feat of escapology if the Tykes - who have won fewer games than any other team in the Championship - can pull it off.

Hull and Charlton suffered 1-0 home reverses to Millwall and Reading respectively and Middlesbrough lost at home to Bristol City.

Stoke City could capitalise on the poor results of those around them as the Potters, who are one point above the relegation zone, take on managerless Birmingham, just four points above the bottom three themselves, on Sunday.