Swansea City: Steve Cooper targets three wins in Championship play-off race

Steve Cooper's Swansea side saw a three-game unbeaten run ended by Pablo Hernandez's late goal for Leeds

Steve Cooper says Swansea City will target three straight victories in their bid for a Championship play-off place.

Swansea were on course to climb into the top six until old boy Pablo Hernandez's last-gasp goal gave Leeds victory at Liberty Stadium.

With three games of the season remaining, Cooper believes the play-off race will go to the final day.

"It's still very much all to play for," said the Swansea head coach.

"We'd have liked to have picked up at least a point today. The aim was to get three, it always is, but even if we'd done that, it didn't mean anything would have been decided.

"It's going to go down to probably the last game. I think a lot of things in the league will go to the last game and hopefully we're in the mix."

Swansea go to fourth-placed Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. They then host a Bristol City side whose top-six hopes are not yet dead before a final-day trip to Reading.

Cardiff, who remain sixth thanks to Leeds' victory, host another play-off contender in Derby County on Tuesday night.

They then travel to Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough before struggling Hull come to Wales.

Preston, Millwall and Blackburn also remain in contention ahead of what promises to be a thrilling climax to the scrap for play-off places.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris, whose side are a point better off than Swansea, has suggested seven more points will get the Bluebirds over the line.

Cooper did not want to forecast what his team might require, saying: "I'm not going to commit to that because it doesn't seem to be going to prediction as each round of games comes and goes.

Freddie Woodman had played every minute of Swansea's league campaign until he was forced off late on against Leeds

"We're going to try to win the rest of the games. That will be our plan. We go to Forest. We take a lot of heart from our performance (against Leeds).

"The dressing room is down, but motivated. I can see there's fire in the belly there because they know we deserved more from the game."

Swansea are assessing Freddie Woodman's fitness after the goalkeeper was forced off late on against Leeds with a hip injury.

"Fingers crossed he's not too bad," Cooper said.