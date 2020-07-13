Adam Federici: Stoke City’s Australia international keeper heads list of released players

  • From the section Stoke
Adam Federici
Adam Federici was in Australia's squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Stoke City's Australia international goalkeeper Adam Federici has been released by the Championship club.

The 35-year-old former Wolves, Reading and Bournemouth player was at the end of a two-year deal he signed in July 2018 when then Potters boss Gary Rowett brought him in on a free transfer.

Eight players from Stoke's Under-23 squad have also been released.

But defender Stephen Ward and striker Mame Diouf have signed short-term deals to the end of the season.

With three games left, Stoke still remain under threat of relegation - only four points clear of the relegation places, but with a better goal difference than all their rivals

Federici enjoyed three clean sheets in his 14 appearances in his two seasons at the Bet365 Stadium, playing under three different managers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC