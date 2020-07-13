Nicoline Sorensen: Everton Women poised to sign Denmark striker

Nicoline Sorensen (in red) played for Denmark in a 2-0 defeat by England at Walsall in 2019

Women's Super League side Everton are closing in on the signing of Denmark forward Nicoline Sorensen.

The 22-year-old was the top scorer for Brondby in the Danish top flight in 2019-20 and was named Denmark's player of the year.

Everton finished sixth this season after coronavirus halted the Women's Super League campaign and placings were decided on a points-per-game basis.

Sorensen will be Everton's third signing ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Former Bristol City defender Poppy Pattinson and Norway's Ingrid Moe Wold had already agreed deals with the Merseyside club.