Glasgow City: Krystyna Freda signs on loan from Apollon Ladies

Krystyna Freda has scored 245 goals in the past three seasons for the Cypriot champions
Glasgow City have further strengthened for their Champions League last-eight tie by signing striker Krystyna Freda on loan from Apollon Ladies of Cyprus.

The Scottish champions face Wolfsburg in San Sebastien on 21 August.

American-born Freda has scored 13 times in the competition in the past two years, including against City for Somatio Barcelona in 2018.

The 26-year-old has also netted 245 goals in the past three seasons for the Cypriot champions.

"Krystyna is a stand-out striker and we're all looking forward to having her in our squad," said City manager Scott Booth.

"She is a player we've competed against previously so we all know how dangerous she can be."

Freda is City's second signing of the summer, joining full-back Zaneta Wyne, who arrived from Norwegian side Klepp.

"Glasgow is a strong, amazing team that has proven that they are one of the best in Europe and I feel honoured to be a part of this next challenge with them," Freda said.

