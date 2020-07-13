League of Ireland: Derry to resume Premier Division season against Sligo

Derry resume in seventh place and four points ahead of Sligo

Derry City's first match back after the Covid-19 shutdown of the Premier Division season will be at home against bottom side Sligo Rovers on 31 July.

The Candystripes, who lie seventh after four games, make the trip to take on St Pat's Athletic three days later.

Declan Devine's men host champions Dundalk on 4 September and face derby rivals Finn Harps on 13 September.

Derry complete the 18-match league campaign away to Cork City on 30 October.

More to follow...