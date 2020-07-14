Chairmen call for US-style commissioner to lead SPFL

Ayr chairman Lachlan Cameron, who is based in the USA, wants a commissioner to take charge of the SPFL

Scottish football should appoint a US-style commissioner as part of a shake-up of SPFL leadership, say two club chairmen.

Ayr United's Lachlan Cameron, who is based in the US, and Donald Findlay of Cowdenbeath believe decision-making powers should be taken away from clubs.

The major American sport leagues - the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL - have commissioners who act for clubs.

"We've got 42 clubs all with their own self-interest," Cameron said.

"I think we'd be better off putting a person in a position to make decisions for the benefit of the league as a whole. The way you would change that commissioner would be to vote them out.

"You then take the vested, self-interest out of it. You have someone making decisions for the benefit of the league as a whole and they don't take individual clubs into consideration. It just makes it much cleaner in my opinion."

At the moment major decisions for the SPFL, led by chief executive Neil Doncaster and a board, must be put to a vote of all 42 clubs, which has caused controversy amid the vote to curtail the season.

It ended with relegated clubs Hearts and Partick Thistle taking legal action, and they now await their arbitration case being heard.

"You need somebody in charge of the organisation," Cowdenbeath chairman Findlay told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"For a long time what I thought bedevilled Scottish football was that nobody was in charge and that's why I very much agree with Lachlan's model.

"We need strong leadership, but we haven't had it, we need it now and we absolutely need to get this right before we start the next season."

Meanwhile, Cameron confirmed that he would give financial help to Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers, who asked for support in their legal battle, as Hearts and Thistle attempt to stop the trio's promotions.

However the money will not come from Ayr's funds.

"I just think it's the right thing to do," Cameron said. "I think its important to support the clubs that are, in my opinion, being unfairly persecuted here, which are the three promoted clubs."