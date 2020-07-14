Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers have recruited Kevin Murphy from Hearts to be their girls academy manager and assistant coach of the women's first team.

Formerly at Manchester City, Murphy joined Hearts in January 2019 as girls academy and women's manager.

He worked at Rangers in a similar role, and re-joins as part of the Ibrox club's investment in their women's team.

Murphy said he was "excited" with the "relentless" way Rangers are improving.

"The chance to work with the top international players now in Rangers' first-team in a full-time professional environment, and also the challenge of producing players who can force their way into a team at the level it has now become, is fantastic," he added.