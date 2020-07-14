Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder set to miss rest of season
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Championship leaders this season, scoring twice.
The Whites are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just three games of the season remaining.
Should Brentford fail to beat Preston on Wednesday, Leeds can seal a return to the Premier League after 16 years with a win over Barnsley on Thursday.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa has said that defender Ben White will fill in for Phillips, who is likely to be sidelined for four to five weeks.