Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder set to miss rest of season

Kalvin Phillips has been a key figure in Leeds' march to the top of the Championship this season

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Championship leaders this season, scoring twice.

The Whites are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just three games of the season remaining.

Should Brentford fail to beat Preston on Wednesday, Leeds can seal a return to the Premier League after 16 years with a win over Barnsley on Thursday.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has said that defender Ben White will fill in for Phillips, who is likely to be sidelined for four to five weeks.