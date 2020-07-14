Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder set to miss rest of season

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has been a key figure in Leeds' march to the top of the Championship this season

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Championship leaders this season, scoring twice.

The Whites are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just three games of the season remaining.

Should Brentford fail to beat Preston on Wednesday, Leeds can seal a return to the Premier League after 16 years with a win over Barnsley on Thursday.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has said that defender Ben White will fill in for Phillips, who is likely to be sidelined for four to five weeks.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC