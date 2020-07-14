Andy Morrison: Connah's Quay manager 'delighted' with training return

Connah's Quay Nomads won the Nathaniel MG Cup in February 2020

Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison is grateful to resume training ahead of their first Champions League campaign.

Nomads will play in the 2020-21 qualifiers after being crowned Welsh champions when the season was cut short due to the coronavirus crisis.

Morrison's players will have to adhere to Football Association of Wales (FAW) guidance when they restart on Tuesday evening.

"We are all delighted to be back," said the 49-year-old.

"Any form of football when it's been this long will be cherished. It's been a long road. It's something I have never experienced in my time in football and I have been in football since I was 15.

"It's not going to be training as we know it but at least it's a start, an opportunity to get back with a lot of good friends."

The Welsh Government announced on Friday that outdoor team sports would be allowed to resume from 13 July, with guidelines issued by the sports' governing bodies.

The FAW's phase-one guidance on resumption includes no matches and no tackling, and training in groups of no more than six.

"It's something that we just have to follow it and make sure we get the most out of the training sessions that do take place," Morrison told BBC Radio Wales.

"We'll obviously adhere to whatever rules are put in place but we need to get back because we have got a Champions League tie in five weeks.

Media playback is not supported on this device Connah's Quay manager Andy Morrison opens up on dealing with depression

"It's been four or five months since we've had competitive action, so it's really important that we get that back into our training as quick as we can.

"I believe maybe next week the numbers will change slightly and then hopefully the following week we'll be able to play some games, because we are going into a Champions League tie where we are really on the back foot slightly."

Nomads' will make their Champions League debut in the first qualifying round in August, with ties to be played over one leg rather than two because of time constraints caused by the coronavirus crisis.

They were named Cymru Premier champions in May in a curtailed season and were awarded the title under an unweighted points-per-game method.

Runners-up The New Saints were unsuccessful in their High Court case to overturn the FAW's decision.

"It was the correct outcome - the Welsh FA had no other option really, following what so many other leagues have done," Morrison added.

"Why TNS felt the need to challenge it I am not sure, but that's done now and we are looking forward to getting back."