James Jennings is a former member of the Manchester City youth team

Defender James Jennings has left Wrexham after three-and-a-half years with the National League club.

The left-back was out of contract but Wrexham were keen to hold talks with the 32-year-old.

But the former Macclesfield Town, Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town player has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

"It's a brilliant club and I've been really excited to pull on the shirt," Jennings said.

"I'd like to thank the fans for that, and [manager] Dean Keates for bringing me into the club back at the start."

"I would have loved to have won promotion, that was the goal when I signed and we got close on a couple of occasions, but I have enjoyed my time with the club on a personal note."